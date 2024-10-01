Hero MotoCorp sales rise 19 pc to 6,37,050 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said its wholesales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 6,37,050 units in September.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 5,36,499 units to dealers in September 2023.

The company said its domestic sales rose to 6,16,706 units last month from 5,19,789 units in the year-ago period.

Exports rose to 20,344 units last month compared to 16,710 units in the same month last year.

"A positive sentiment is prevalent in the industry as it approaches the festive season on the back of a good monsoon," the company said in a statement.

The company is geared up with a host of customer offers in line with previous festive periods across its wide portfolio, it added.

The company said it has a strong pipeline of bookings and is experiencing increased customer footfall leading up to the festive season.

The two-wheeler major expects healthy growth during the 32-day period starting from October 3, it noted.