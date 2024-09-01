Hero MotoCorp sales rise 5 pc to 5,12,360 units in August

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said its wholesales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 5,12,360 units in August.

The two-wheeler major had dispatched 4,88,717 units to dealers in August 2023.

The company said its domestic sales increased to 4,92,263 units last month as compared to 4,72,947 units in the year-ago period.

August sales were marginally impacted by supply shortages, which will be made up in September, it added.

Exports rose to 20,097 units last month as compared to 15,770 units in August 2023.

The company said it is geared to ramp-up for the upcoming festive season, where it expects a healthy growth.

"With faster recovery expected in the rural segment, growth in the 125cc segment, new launches in scooters and strong investment behind power brands, the company expects to grow ahead of the industry," it added. PTI MSS HVA