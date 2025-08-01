Hero MotoCorp sales up 21 pc at 4,49,755 units in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a 21 per cent rise in dispatches to 4,49,755 units in July 2025.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at 3,70,274 units.

Domestic sales were at 4,12,397 units against 3,47,535 units in July 2024, the company said in a statement.

Exports were also higher at 37,358 units in July as compared to 22,739 units a year ago, it added.

Retail activity remained stable, and with the upcoming festive season, volumes are projected to rise in the coming months, it noted. PTI RKL SHW