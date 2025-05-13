Hero MotoCorp stock climbs nearly 2% after Q4 earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday climbed nearly 2 per cent after the firm posted a 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock advanced 1.81 per cent to settle at Rs 4,062.90 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.67 per cent to Rs 4,097.40.

At the NSE, it climbed 1.77 per cent to Rs 4,055.50.

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted a 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,169 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 riding on higher margins backed by better product mix, parts revenue and cost effectiveness.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 943 crore in January-March FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 10,244 crore, from Rs 9,794 crore in the year-ago period, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, marginally down from 13.92 lakh units it sold in the same quarter of FY24.

For FY25, the company said its consolidated PAT rose to Rs 4,376 crore as compared to Rs 3,742 crore, an increase of 17 per cent. Total income increased to Rs 41,967 crore last fiscal, as compared to Rs 38,643 crore in FY24.