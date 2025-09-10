Hero MotoCorp to reduce prices by up to Rs 15,743 to pass on GST rate cut benefits

New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will cut prices of its various models by up to Rs 15,743 to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers.

The new pricing will be effective from September 22, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Customers can now avail price benefits of up to Rs 15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi), making motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range and scooters like the Xoom, Destini and Pleasure+ even more accessible, it added.

Welcoming the GST rate reduction, Hero MotoCorp CEO Vikram Kasbekar said the government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a USD 5 trillion economy.

"In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility," he said, adding that the timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season.

It makes two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push, Kasbekar noted.