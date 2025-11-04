Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

Milan, Nov 4 (PTI) Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled a micro electric four-wheeler under a new 'Novus' range from its emerging mobility business unit VIDA.

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2.

The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.

"Novus symbolises renewal and reinvention...(it) reimagines how the world will move, shaping a future that's inspiring, intelligent and inclusive," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters here.

The NEX 3 is an "all-weather personal EV that offers the safety and comfort of four wheels in an elegant and versatile form, for both urban and rural journeys, Munjal said.

It is a tandem seating (front and back) two-seater electric vehicle with four wheels.

Hero MotoCorp said its new VIDA Novus portfolio embodies the company's future of mobility, which is "intelligent, sustainable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life".

The company also announced the European launch of the VIDA VX2 urban scooter.

Besides, it also showcased VIDA Concept Ubex, VIDA's first global electric motorcycle, and VIDA Project VxZ, developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles USA.

Hero MotoCorp also announced VIDA DIRT.E Series, a new line of off-road electric motorcycles of its electric brand VIDA.

It showcased DIRT.E K3, an electric motorcycle for children from ages 4 to 10 years, and DIRT.E MX7 Racing Concept, a high-performance, agile electric off-road motorcycle.