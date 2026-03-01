Hero MotoCorp wholesales up 44pc at 5,58,216 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 44 per cent rise in dispatches to dealers at 5,58,216 units in February as compared to 3,88,068 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 516,968 units last month as compared to 3,57,296 units in February 2025, up 44.68 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Last month witnessed a surge in scooter sales, while 100cc and 125cc motorcycles anchored volume growth, it added.

"The strong performance in February 2026 was driven by continued momentum in the scooter segment, supported by growing consumer preference for new and refreshed models like Xoom and Destini," the company said.

The 100cc - 125cc segment recorded an impressive growth, providing a substantial boost to overall volumes, it added.

The company's global business maintained its growth momentum, recording dispatch growth of 34 per cent with 41,248 units in February 2026 compared to 30,772 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said. PTI RKL MR