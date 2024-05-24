Hero Realty appoints Madhur Gupta as CEO

New Delhi: Hero Realty Pvt Ltd (HRPL) on Friday said it has appointed Madhur Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer.

Advertisment

Before joining Hero Realty, Gupta was CEO of Hero Steels Ltd, a part of Hero Enterprise, according to a statement.

"His diverse background in the mining and metals industry and his strong proficiency in procurement, engineering, business development, project engineering, and supply chain management position him perfectly to lead HRPL into a new era of growth and innovation," it said.

Gupta holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is also an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.

Gupta's appointment follows resignation of Hero Realty's CEO Dharmesh Shah earlier this month. Shah will float his own venture. He became CEO of Hero Realty, promoted by Sunil Kant Munjal's Hero Enterprise, in March 2022.

This year, Hero Realty is all set to launch four projects in Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana and Mohali.