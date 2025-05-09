Hester Biosciences FY25 profit jumps 36 pc on high poultry division growth

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Hester Biosciences on Friday reported a 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.83 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, driven by high revenue growth of its poultry healthcare products, according to a statement.

The country’s leading animal health company, which manufactures vaccines and health products, had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.17 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 311.10 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 304.55 crore in the previous quarter, the Gujarat-based company said in the statement.

Poultry healthcare division revenue rose by 16 per cent to Rs 166.44 crore in FY25 from Rs 143.13 crore in the year-ago period. Animal healthcare division revenue rose by 6 per cent to Rs 119.88 crore in FY25 compared to the year-ago period.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each (70%) for the financial year 2024-25, the statement said.

Hester Biosciences also said that it is on track to launch the Avian Influenza vaccine and expand its portfolio of feed supplements and disinfectants in the Poultry Healthcare Division, creating new domestic and export opportunities. The company is focusing on scaling its Africa operations and strengthening its presence in existing and new geographies, it added. PTI MSS BAL