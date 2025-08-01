Hester Biosciences net profit surges 2-fold in June qtr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Hester Biosciences on Friday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 17 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Ahmedabad-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 7 crore in the April-June quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 84 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"The rise in net profit was driven by a turnaround in Hester Africa’s performance and improved cost control," it noted.

The company continues to strengthen its presence across key animal segments with a sharp focus on operational efficiency, new product development, and market expansion, it added.

Shares of the company on Friday were trading 14.39 per cent up at Rs 2,230.60 apiece on BSE.