Hester Biosciences posts 9 pc rise in profit in June quarter

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Leading animal health products and vaccine maker Hester Biosciences on Friday reported a 9 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax in the April-June quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales.

The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 7.48 crore in the first quarter of FY25 against Rs 6.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

Hester Biosciences revenue from operations dropped by 6 per cent to Rs 82.26 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 87.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total divisional product sales, including animal, poultry and pet care, jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 73.46 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 53.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Animal healthcare division sales rose by 41 per cent on good domestic trend in the dairy sector, the company said. Poultry healthcare sales rose by 35 per cent driven by a newly launched variant of the Newcastle Disease Vaccine.

* * * * * BHEL bags demonstration order from NTPC * State-owned BHEL on Friday said it has secured an order for methanol firing in a gas turbine of an NTPC power project in Kerala.

It received such an order for the first time, BHEL said in a statement.

"BHEL has received the first ever order for the demonstration of methanol firing in a Gas Turbine at the 350 MW Kayamkulam Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) of NTPC at Alappuzha. This will be the first such demonstration project of its kind in India," it said.

BHEL had set up the NTPC's CCPP which comprises two gas turbines of 115 MW each and one steam turbine of 120 MW, on turnkey basis around 25 years ago. PTI ABI MR