Hester Biosciences posts two-fold jump in Q2 profit

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Leading animal health products manufacturer Hester Biosciences on Monday said its net profit jumped two-fold jump in the July-September quarter driven by higher divisional product sales.

The consolidated profit after tax of the company doubled to Rs 8.39 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 4.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 19 per cent to Rs 83.69 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from Rs 70.45 crore a year ago.

Animal healthcare segment revenue rises 4 per cent to Rs 31.67 crore, and poultry healthcare revenue by 20 per cent to Rs 40.77 crore.

The strong domestic demand for milk and dairy products continued into Q2, further boosting sales within the dairy sector, the filing said. PTI MR MR