Hester Biosciences reports 71 pc YoY rise in Q2 profit

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Hester Biosciences on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 71 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.33 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 8.39 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 70.97 crore in the latest second quarter as against Rs 83.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hester Biosciences said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has internally taken a decision to strengthen business fundamentals by reducing dependence on tender-based revenues to build a more balanced and resilient portfolio.

This is in line with the company's objective to reduce dependency on any territory or any products, it added.

"Efforts continue to deepen presence across commercial, private, and export markets, supported by operational discipline and process standardisation," it added.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 3.49 per cent up at Rs 1,698 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA