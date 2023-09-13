Hettich inaugurates its third manufacturing plant in Vadodara

Vadodara, Sep 13 (PTI) German furniture fittings brand Hettich on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its third manufacturing plant here with plans to double production of drawer channels for national and international markets.

The plant is equipped to take care of the entire product life cycle, right from raw material to finished goods, with measures to ensure that the products go through quality checks before reaching the customers, the German lifestyle brand said.

The plants are expected to double the production of drawer channels for national and international markets, furthering Hettich India's ideology of 'Make in India, Make for the World', it added.

Chairman of the Hettich Group Advisory Board Andreas Hettich; Managing Director of Hettich India, Middle East, Africa & SAARC Andre Eckholt; and Chairman of Hettich India Saroj Poddar were present at the event.

"We recognise the huge potential of the Indian market, and these investments are a testament to the group's firm commitment to India. We aim to position it as the next big manufacturing hub, following Germany, to deliver cutting-edge products not only to India but also to the world.

"Now, with the inauguration of our third plant in Vadodara, I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to India as a manufacturing hub and a key contributor to our brand's growth within the expanding economy," Eckholt said.

Hettich is a 135-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings, with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of furniture fittings and door hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by wire products, aluminium profiles, shelving systems, built-in appliances and furniture lights. PTI KA BAL BAL