Hettich India strengthens retail footprint in TN

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Over a century-old, family-owned German lifestyle brand Hettich, engaged in manufacturing furniture fittings and door hardware, has set up two touchpoints in Chennai as part of its plan to strengthen its footprint across India, a company official said.
The Hettich Experience Centre, located on Spur Tank Road, Chetpet, showcases the company’s complete portfolio and serves as a hub for architects, designers, homeowners, and carpenters.
The Hettich Exclusive Store (HeX) in Mylapore offers "curated walkthroughs of modern living spaces, allowing customers to experience the company’s solutions," the company said in a statement.
The stores provide hands-on product interaction and complimentary design consultations by expert designers, enabling customers to visualise and create furniture concepts aligned with evolving lifestyles.
Commenting on the launch, Hettich India Managing Director for SAARC, Middle East, and Africa, Andre Eckholt, said, "Chennai is a highly promising market that reflects a unique blend of tradition, design awareness, and evolving modern lifestyles." "With our company-owned large-format Hettich Experience Centre, we offer customers and professionals a space to draw inspiration, explore our complete portfolio, and truly experience the magic of German engineering," he added.
He further said, "Chennai’s first franchise-led Hettich Exclusive Store enables customers to not only browse but also shop our premium German furniture fittings, hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances." The inauguration of the exclusive store is part of the company’s strategy to roll out multiple exclusive stores across the country, working alongside the Experience Centres to build a robust, solution-oriented ecosystem.
"Together, these touchpoints significantly strengthen our experiential ecosystem in the city, creating meaningful opportunities for customers to discover, engage with, and adopt Hettich solutions for contemporary living," Eckholt added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB