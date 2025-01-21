Hexaware in collaboration with AWS to deliver cloud adoption solutions

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) IT solutions and services provider, Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday said has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen its offerings in migration and modernisation, data and AI, GenAI-powered customer experience solutions.

Through this collaboration with Amazon's cloud computing unit, Hexaware will help empower its customers to innovate and capitalise on real-time insights from data, unlock business value and optimise operational efficiency across key sectors like retail, banking, healthcare and life sciences, travel, transport, and hospitality.

Leveraging AWS native accelerators and Hexaware’s Amaze, and in compliance with AWS foundational technical review guidelines, it will help deliver migration and modernisation solutions faster while reducing costs for customers.

Hexaware has built RapidX, which is a GenAI-based platform for modern software engineering.

"AWS and Hexaware will collaborate to further develop the RapidX platform to support clients for cloud-native product development, as well as legacy modernisation initiatives to deliver cost-effective solutions by improving developer productivity and software development quality metrics," the release said. PTI MBI DRR