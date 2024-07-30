Hexaware opens new delivery center in Manila

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) IT company Hexaware Technologies has announced a new delivery center in Manila, Philippines.

The center expands Hexaware's presence in the Philippines and will aim to tap into the talent pool in the region, leveraging it to offer digital transformation and operations solutions across geographies and sectors, according to a company release.

The new Manila delivery center will provide customer service, IT troubleshooting, and help desk support.

Gopinath Manian, Senior Vice President - BPS at Hexaware said, "The Philippines' talent pool across a broad range of skills and service-oriented culture align with our goal of delivering quality customer experience." PTI MBI DRR