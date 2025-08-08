Hexaware Tech to use South Africa as base to offer AI-led solutions across African continent

Johannesburg, Aug 8 (PTI) India-based IT solutions provider Hexaware Technologies on Friday opened its South African office to offer AI-led, human intelligence-perfected solutions to businesses across the African continent.

"South Africa has always been a pivotal point when we talk about IT transformation as a headquarters for Indian companies. All the big (Indian) entities like Tata Communication Services and Mahindra have their African headquarters in South Africa. That is one of the main reasons for us doing so as well," said Vishal Narayan Sinha, Business Head – Africa, Hexaware, at the launch of the office in the economic hub of Sandton in Johannesburg.

Sinha said that previously, Hexaware had been concentrating on North America.

"We have captured that market and done well in it. So, we started strategic expansion in the past five years, with 2025 headlined as the year in which we open our Africa business, as we are doing here today," Sinha added.

"We used to operate and help our South African customers, such as Virgin Active, Santam and Standard Bank, out of our UK base. Now, we have taken a strategic step to be in this market." Sinha said Hexaware already had substantial business in Mauritius and is also planning to expand its business to Nigeria in West Africa and Kenya in East Africa, but the focus is on South Africa as a base for that too.

"We are also hiring local talents in order to expand our business. In terms of employment and training, we will train people in AI to ramp up and change the business over a period of time in this rapidly developing area. About 99 per cent of the workforce of about 36,000 is AI trained, out of which 10,000 are Level 1 trained, including the leadership," Sinha said.

Amrinder Singh, President & Head – EMEA & APAC, Hexaware, confirmed the company’s objective of taking AI into the African continent.

The new Johannesburg office will serve as a regional hub, strengthening Hexaware’s ability to support clients across Africa with its full portfolio of services.

Consul General of India in Johannesburg Mahesh Kumar was also present at the launch event.

"Hexaware’s entry into South Africa is a strong endorsement of the deepening technology and economic partnership between India and Africa. We are confident this step will lead to greater innovation, employment opportunities, and knowledge exchange, and further strengthen bilateral relations rooted in shared growth and mutual respect," Kumar said.

Hexaware is focused on nurturing local talent and enabling inclusive, sustainable development. The company plans to collaborate with South African universities, technical institutes, and innovation hubs to build a strong pipeline of skilled professionals in high-demand areas such as cloud, AI, and cybersecurity, Mehraz Parakh, Vice President & Head - Middle East & Africa, Hexaware, said.