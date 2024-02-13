HFCL bags Rs 179 crore order from BSNL for 4G, 5G network equipment

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear company HFCL has bagged an order worth Rs 179 crore from state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to supply 4G and 5G network equipment, the company said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Out of the total advance purchase order worth Rs 179 crore, the company has secured an order worth Rs 141 crore comprising Rs 119 crore in capital expenditure and Rs 22 crore for annual maintenance contract.

"HFCL has secured a purchase order worth Rs 141 crore(Capex Rs 119 crore and AMC Rs 22 crore) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) out of the advance purchase order worth Rs 179 crore issued to the company," HFCL said in a statement.

Under this order, HFCL will provide product and services to BSNL crucial for supporting 4G and 5G network requirements. The scope under this order encompasses initial planning, on-site surveys, supply installation, testing, commissioning, operations and annual maintenance of microwave links.

Advertisment

"With a strategic 'Make in India' approach, our cutting-edge 4G and 5G backhauling solution emphasizes capturing opportunities in global markets while aligning with the India Stack initiative.

The deployment of these advanced solutions promises higher data transfer rates, low latency and enhanced reliability and performance," HFCL, Managing Director, Mahendra Nahata said.

As part of the order, HFCL will supply indigenously designed and developed UBRs (Unlicensed Band Radio) in 5 Ghz frequency band with 1 gigabit per second capacity.

"The balance order of around Rs 38 Crore is expected to be released on completion of supply against the current Purchase Order. This significant win solidifies HFCL's position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G backhauling solutions," the statement said. PTI PRS MR