HFCL bags USD 32 million export order to supply optical fibre cable

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday said it has secured an export order worth USD 32.02 million (about Rs 281.2 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables to an international customer.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order was received through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary and is slated for execution by December 2026.

The deal involves the supply of optical fibre cables as per customer specifications, reaffirming HFCL's strength in manufacturing and technological capabilities.

"...the company has secured export order worth approximately USD 32.02 million (equivalent to ~INR 281.20 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer," the company said in its stock exchange filing. PTI ANK PRS PRS SHW