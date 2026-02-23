HFCL joins IIT Delhi-led consortium on development of next-gen optical fiber tech

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Home-grown telecom gear company HFCL Ltd has joined the consortium of a Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-funded research project led by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), focused on advancing hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology for next-generation communication networks.

Hollow-core fiber is an optical fiber that significantly cuts latency and energy consumption versus conventional fiber.

Globally, it is being explored for high-capacity, long-haul, and latency-sensitive network applications, including advanced data centres and next-generation telecom infrastructure.

With hyperscalers now racing to build AI data centres, hollow-core fiber is emerging as the critical backbone for 6G, quantum networks, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure.

According to a release, HFCL Limited has joined the consortium led by the IIT Delhi focused on advancing hollow-core fiber technology for next-generation communication networks.

The project aims to develop novel optical fiber technologies relevant to future 6G and quantum communication systems. As a consortium partner, HFCL will contribute industry expertise, manufacturing perspective, and application insights to support the translational aspects of the research, the release added.

"With increasing AI workloads, hyperscale computing demand, and the evolution toward 6G networks, the need for ultra-low-latency optical infrastructure is expected to grow significantly. The DoT-supported initiative seeks to strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in this strategically important domain," according to a release. PTI MBI HVA