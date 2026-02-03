HFCL profit jumps 42 pc to Rs 102 crore in October-December

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax climbed over 42 per cent to Rs 102.37 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, citing improved revenue and growth in exports.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of around Rs 72 crore in the same period a year ago.

HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said that the reported third quarter was a period of focused execution for the company.

"We expanded our export footprint, continued capacity build-up and advanced our defence portfolio, while consciously improving the quality and sustainability of our revenue mix. With a strong order book, improving industry dynamics, defence scale-up and growing global acceptance of our products, we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth, improving profitability and long-term value creation," he said.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased by around 20 per cent to Rs 1,211 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,012 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

HFCL, in a statement, said that the October-December quarter was marked by strong export momentum, an improving revenue mix, sustained order inflows, continued capacity expansion, and meaningful advances in defence indigenisation, positioning the company well for sustained growth and profitability.

"During the quarter, HFCL secured multiple export orders aggregating around USD 192 million (close to Rs 1,732 crore) for optical fibre cables. The global optical fibre industry has seen a revival in demand following inventory normalisation, investments by hyperscalers, telecom operators and enterprises, driven by data centres, cloud infrastructure and AI-led workloads," the statement said.

Sequentially, HFCL recorded a 60 per cent increase in product revenues during the latest third quarter.

"Exports contributed 27 per cent of revenues, up sharply from 14 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) FY25, highlighting HFCL's expanding global footprint," it said. PTI PRS HVA