HFCL Q2 profit down marginally to Rs 72 crore

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL posted a decline of 1.72 per cent in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 71.92 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 73.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, HFCL business has shown recovery from loss of Rs 29.30 crore in the previous quarter.

"The strong recovery in margins and profitability, combined with growing international demand and breakthrough achievements in defence, affirm our evolution into a global technology enterprise. The proposed defence manufacturing facility is a testament to our commitment to India’s self-reliance and global leadership in advanced technologies," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement.

The business in the second quarter was driven by export wins and strong traction in the company's defence electronics portfolio.

During the quarter, the company bagged an order for indigenously developed thermal weapon sights and participation in the upgradation tender for 811 BMP-2 armoured fighting vehicles for the Indian Army.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,043.34 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,093.61 crore it posted in September 2024 quarter.

HFCL revenue, however, was up about 20 per cent compared to June 2025 quarter.

"International business emerged as a strong driver of growth, contributing 28 per cent of the total revenue in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2,FY'26) compared to 24 per cent in Q1'FY26 and 10 per cent in Q2'FY25," the statement said.

During the quarter, the company was allocated land by the Andhra Pradesh government for its proposed defence manufacturing facility, which will focus on artillery ammunition shells and multi-mode hand grenades, the statement said.