HG Hotels & Resorts inks 120-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hapur in UP

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services to launch 120-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to open in 2027.

"We are delighted to partner with Gauri Resort & Banquet Services to expand the footprint of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hapur. With its strategic location along NH 9 and excellent connectivity to key business hubs, the hotel is well-positioned to cater to both business and leisure travellers.

"Additionally, being part of a larger development with extensive MICE and social event space will further enhance its appeal," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director - South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

Hapur is a fast-developing city emerging as an important industrial hub in the region strategically located along National Highway 9. PTI SM SHW