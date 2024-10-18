HGS announces AI Hub in Manila; aims to boost digital experience for clients

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Hinduja Global Solutions on Friday launched 'HGS AI Hub' in Manila, the Philippines, to enhance the digital experience for clients.

Advertisment

This hub aims to serve as an interactive space where clients, partners and employees can leverage advanced technologies to co-create digital solutions.

"The HGS AI Hub is a unique facility in the Philippines, offering an immersive experience with digital technologies such as automation, analytics, Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality, visual AI and speech AI, all under one roof," the company said in a release.

It will enable clients to interact with various technologies in real-time, providing an ideal setting for leveraging design thinking techniques to reimagine customer experience and develop practical solutions.

Advertisment

Pushkar Misra, President and CEO of HGS APAC (Asia Pacific), said: "With this hub, we aim to bring together the best people from across HGS to develop innovative solutions that champion every moment for our clients. The hub is fully equipped to offer technology-led solutions that meet current needs and pave the way for future customer experience journeys." The hub will showcase platforms such as HGS Agent X, computer vision, speech and text analytics, robotic automation and web development capabilities, as well as leading-edge partner products.

Part of multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS focuses on business process management, optimising customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation and digital media ecosystem. PTI MBI MBI SHW