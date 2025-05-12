HGS launches AI-led digital customer engagement, data innovation hub in Canada

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) HGS - a provider of technology solutions, cybersecurity and consulting, digital customer experiences (CX) and business process management (BPM) services - on Monday announced launch of an AI-driven digital customer experience and data and analytics innovation centre in Waterloo, Ontario.

The new HGS customer experience centre will initially create up to 150 jobs in Waterloo. Its ambit includes digitally-focused jobs in automation, data analytics, and AI; and IT support. Other areas are bilingual customer experience agents, talent management, HR, support staff operation management, and engineering.

In a release, the company said the expansion marks a significant milestone in its focus on digital transformation, data-driven innovation, and creating high-quality career opportunities in Canada's fastest-growing city.

"HGS' new facility will open on May 15, 2025, and serve as a hub for digitally-enabled customer engagement, leveraging AI-powered automation, analytics, and cloud-based solutions to redefine customer interactions," the release said.

The Waterloo centre will play a critical role in enhancing customer satisfaction for some of the world's leading brands, it further said.

"As we continue to grow and transform the customer experience landscape, Waterloo is the ideal city for HGS to expand," Savita Jones, HGS Senior Vice President - North America Operations, said.

The region is home to more than 1,000 technology firms and has proven to be the perfect place to turn innovative ideas into a thriving business, Jones said, adding its collaborative spirit within this ecosystem is a great fit for HGS' customer experience solutions that will create a data-rich innovation network.