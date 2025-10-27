HGS launches AI tool Interaction Intelligence to drive customer experience

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Hinduja Global Solutions on Monday announced the launch of 'Interaction Intelligence', an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution, to transform quality assurance from a routine customer service function to a strategic asset with actionable insights.

According to Gartner, the customer service software (CSS) market, including AI and Gen AI capabilities, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 per cent to USD 73.4 billion by 2028 from USD 43.6 billion in 2024.

This rapid growth reflects the expanding demand for AI-driven solutions that enhance service quality and operational efficiency across industries, the company said in a release.

"HGS today announced the launch of Interaction Intelligence, an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution based on the HGS Agent X framework, that transforms Quality Assurance (QA) from a routine customer service function into a powerful strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence into the clients' voice," the company said.

With customer expectations for personalised and proactive engagement rapidly gaining ground, HGS’s Interaction Intelligence solution enables enterprises to analyse nearly 100 per cent of customer interactions across omni-channels.

This data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioural, and operational metrics in real time, offering deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.