HGS Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 27 crore

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Business process management and digital media firm Hinduja Global Solutions on Monday reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 27 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 50.51 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations remained almost flat at Rs 1,091 crore on a year-over-year basis.

HGS Global CEO Venkatesh Korla expressed hope that new clients won by the company during the reported quarter will improve its financial performance in the coming quarters.

"We have won a significant number of client deals this quarter, the highest in HGS' history. We expect these client wins to translate into higher financial performance in the coming quarters," Korla said.

During the reported quarter, HGS added 19 new logos for digital CX (customer experience) and tech solutions and 10 for HR operations and payroll processing.

As of September 30, 2025, HGS had 402 active digital CX and BPM clients and 857 HR operations and payroll processing clients.

Digital Media business (NXTDIGITAL) has a customer base of more than 6 million.

As of September 30, 2025, HGS had a presence in nine countries, including 30 global delivery centres.

HGS's Digital Media business covers 4,500 pin codes in India, two lakh kilometres of owned and partner fibre networks, and more than 125 owned-and-operated NXTHUBs set up across India.