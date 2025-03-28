High-level committee approves Rs 1604 cr to 5 states for expansion, modernisation of fire services

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A high-level committee has approved projects worth Rs 1,604.39 crore for five states -- Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Kerala -- for expansion and modernisation of fire services.

The committee also approved financial assistance of Rs 555.70 crore to Sikkim from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for disaster recovery and reconstruction needs of various sectors affected due to devastating glacial lake outburst floods occurred in the downstream along the Teesta river basin in October, 2023, an official statement said.

The committee has approved Rs 340.90 crore for Bihar, Rs 339.18 crore for Gujarat, Rs 147.97 crore for Jharkhand, Rs.162.25 crore for Kerala and Rs 614.09 crore for Maharashtra under the 'Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services' scheme from the NDRF, the statement said.

The central government has allocated a total amount of Rs 5,000 crore under the NDRF for the 'Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services' scheme and had already approved the proposals of 20 states for a total of Rs 3,373.12 crore.

During the current financial year, the Centre has released Rs 19,074.80 crore to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Rs. 3,229.35 crore to 16 states under State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

In addition, an amount of Rs 5,160.76 crore has been released to 19 states under NDRF and Rs 719.71 crore to eight states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

The home ministry, headed by Amit Shah, has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country and fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of disaster resilient India, the statement said.

A number of steps have been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening disaster risk reduction system in India. PTI ACB ZMN