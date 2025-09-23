High-level delegation visits UK to deepen trade textile trade, leverage CEPA

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A high-level delegation, comprising top officials and exporters, is visiting London to showcase the country's strength across the textile value chain and to deepen India-UK trade engagement, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Notably, India is eyeing markets of 40 countries for pushing its textile exports following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs by the US, which is the biggest market for the country's apparel shipments.

Together, these 40 countries represent nearly USD 600 billion in textile and apparel imports, offering vast opportunities for India to enhance its market share.

India is the fourth-largest textile exporter to the UK.

Exports to the UK stood at USD 2.16 billion in 2024-25, accounting for 6.6 per cent of the UK's imports.

India inked a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK on July 24. It is the country's most ambitious trade agreement till date, covering 26 sectors from tariffs to technology.

India's overall textile exports are targeted to double by 2030, driven by sustainability initiatives and market access under agreements such as the India-UK CETA.

"The Indian delegation led by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is visiting London to showcase India's strength across the textile value chain and to deepen India-UK trade engagement. The delegation includes representatives of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and leading exporters," an official statement said.

On the first day of the visit, a series of programmes were organised, including a Textile Roadshow and sectoral meetings with buyers and sourcing houses in the Handicraft, Handloom and Carpet sectors.

"The Textile Roadshow, jointly organised by the High Commission of India, London, and the Ministry of Textiles with EPCs, highlighted the vast opportunities under CETA," the Textile Ministry stated.

CETA is India's 16th and one of its most wide-ranging trade agreements. The pact is aimed at doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 112 billion from USD 56 billion at present. It is essential to understand the main advantages of the CETA for Indian businesses. PTI RSN MR