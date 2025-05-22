High-Powered panel holds deliberations on long-term agricultural sustainability

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) A high-powered committee on Thursday deliberating upon the best practices adopted by the Government of Kerala to make agriculture a sustainable and profitable enterprise, a release said.

"Justice Nawab Singh, former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and chairperson of the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Committee on agrarian reforms, chaired an important meeting of the Committee in Panchkula today," a Haryana government release said.

"The meeting focused on studying and deliberating upon the best practices adopted by the Government of Kerala to make agriculture a sustainable and profitable enterprise," it said.

"The High-Powered Committee was constituted by a Supreme Court Bench earlier to recommend comprehensive reforms in the agrarian sector with the aim of improving farmers' welfare," the release said.

During the meeting, a visiting delegation from Kerala, including the Minister for Agriculture, Government of Kerala, P Prasad and senior officers of the Kerala Agriculture Department elaborated on Kerala's strategic approach towards agrarian welfare.

The officers of the Kerala Agriculture Department delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining these and other pioneering efforts that have transformed Kerala's agricultural landscape, the Haryana government statement said.

The discussions centred around key issues such as increasing farmers' income, reducing agrarian distress, and ensuring long-term sustainability of agriculture. The Kerala delegation shared valuable insights into the initiatives that have positively impacted the farming community in their state. PTI SUN MR