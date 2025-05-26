Highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra to be part of nationwide agri campaign

Leh/Jammu, May 26 (PTI) India's highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Nyoma, located around 13,000 feet above see level in the Union Territory of Ladakh, will become part of a nationwide campaign aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif crop season.

The campaign, 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', will be launched on May 29 from 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in coordination with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

"KVK Nyoma, the highest altitude kendra in India, will launch the nationwide campaign in the Union Territory of Ladakh from Thursday," a senior officials of Ladakh administration said.

The campaign, aimed at empowering farmers with knowledge and tools for the Kharif cropping season, "will be held from May 29 to June 12 across all states and Union Territories of India", the official said.

The campaign will be implemented by all 731 KVKs in coordination with 113 ICAR research institutes, agricultural universities, and the respective state departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

"Over 2,000 scientific organisations will be part of it. Each district will form three dedicated teams, each comprising 4–5 members, including subject matter specialists, scientists, government officials, and progressive or innovative farmers," the official said.

These teams will visit three gram panchayats per day in each district, conducting direct interactions with approximately 100–200 farmers daily. "Over the course of the campaign, it is estimated that more than 1.3 crore farmers will be engaged directly across the country," the official said.

The ICAR, in association with the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, government of India, will start this campaign.

"It is a strategic initiative to connect directly with farmers at the grassroots level, particularly in rural, border, and underserved regions," the official said, adding that through this campaign, the government aims to ensure that critical information related to agriculture and allied sectors, and government schemes, reaches every farmer's doorstep ahead of the Kharif season.

According to the official, "The main objectives of this campaign are multifold. Firstly, it seeks to make farmers aware of the major crops suitable for the Kharif season in their specific agro-climatic regions and the improved agronomic practices they can adopt." Secondly, it aims to introduce modern techniques related to sheep/pashmina goat rearing, animal husbandry, poultry, and fisheries, enabling farmers to diversify and enhance their income sources.

"Another key objective is to spread awareness about various government schemes and policies that offer financial assistance, insurance, subsidies, and support services to farmers. Importantly, the campaign will focus on educating farmers on the effective use of Soil Health Cards — helping them interpret the data and make informed decisions on crop selection and nutrient management organically," the official said.

Besides, the initiative is aimed at documenting farmer innovations and collect feedback to guide agricultural research and policy formulation.

Special focus will be given to reaching tribal-dominated areas, vibrant villages, and villages located in challenging agro-ecological zones, ensuring inclusive outreach.

"Teams will work in mission mode to disseminate information through village-level meetings, demonstrations, and distribution of printed and digital materials in local languages," the official said, adding, "farmers will be encouraged to adopt natural farming practices that are sustainable and cost-effective".

Farmers will get information about improved seed varieties, crop-specific management practices, integrated nutrient and pest management, and techniques to enhance productivity and profitability.

The official further said that farmers will also be educated on modern techniques in livestock management, including feeding practices, disease control, breed improvement, and fodder production.

Based on the issues identified during field visits, expert teams will provide practical, location-specific solutions and help connect farmers with the relevant government departments for support, the official added.

Another major thrust of the campaign, the official said, will be on agricultural diversification and promotion of high-value agriculture, such as horticulture, beekeeping, floriculture, and dairy enterprises.

"These sectors offer new income opportunities for smallholders and contribute to risk reduction in farm incomes. As part of the communication strategy, audio-visual content, posters, brochures, and banners will be used to share key messages effectively," the official said.

During the campaing, farmers will also get materials related to central and state schemes, including information about credit facilities, subsidies, and infrastructure support.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will not only help prepare farmers for the Kharif season but also encourage the adoption of innovative and climate-resilient technologies across rural India, the official said. PTI AB HVA