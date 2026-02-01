Highest-ever capex of Rs 12.22 lakh crore in FY27, 4.4 pc of GDP: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the highest-ever capital expenditure of Rs 12.22 lakh crore announced for 2026-27 works out to be 4.4 per cent of GDP.

The capital expenditure for FY27 is 10 per cent higher than the Rs 11.11 lakh crore budgeted capex announced in FY26.

"We have announced that Rs 12.22 lakh crore is coming through public expenditure. This time it is 4.4 per cent of GDP, which is the highest at least in the last 10 years, it could even be the highest if you were to take data of earlier period," Sitharaman said at a post-budget conference here.

The capital expenditure was 2.5 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 and around 4 per cent of GDP in 2024-25. The government's capital expenditure was Rs 2.35 lakh crore in 2015-16.

The 4.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for FY27 is "realistic and responsible", Sitharaman said.