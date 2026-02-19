Highest number of manufacturing companies in India will emerge from Gujarat by 2035: Dy CM Sanghavi

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said the highest number of manufacturing companies in India will emerge from the state by 2035.

He was speaking at a key session organized by ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) here.

"Gujarat will continue to be the country’s leading manufacturing hub, and by 2035, the highest number of manufacturing companies in India will emerge from the state," he said while addressing the gathering of leaders from the industry, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The state government is committed to providing a favourable and secure environment for investors from India and abroad, Sanghavi added.

Emphasising the government’s priority on 'Ease of Doing Business', he said continuous efforts are being made to provide simple, transparent and fast services to entrepreneurs.

"The state’s recent budget has made significant provisions for the development of 25 Smart GIDCs, which will equip industrial areas with modern facilities and further accelerate development," a release quoted him as saying.

Referring to the rapid development of ambitious projects like GIFT City and Dholera SIR, he said these initiatives are making Gujarat a global hub for investment and industry.

ASSOCHAM highlighted the event as a platform to move beyond conversations toward concrete strategies for inclusive and globally competitive progress.

The session was supported by leading institutions and enterprises across sectors, underscoring the strong public-private partnership ecosystem driving Gujarat's industrial agenda, the release said.

"The session focused on fostering actionable outcomes through dialogue on key sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, innovation, tourism, MSMEs, and industrial development. It aimed to align government policies with enterprise execution to support sustained economic expansion and position Gujarat as a vital contributor to global growth," the release noted. PTI KVM BNM