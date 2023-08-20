Hikal Ltd appoints two independent directors

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals and crop protection firm Hikal on Sunday said it has appointed Berjis Minoo Desai and Ramachandra Kaundinya Vinnakota as additional directors to its Board.

The appointments as independent directors extend for five-year terms, effective October 1, 2023, pending approval by the company's shareholders, Hikal Ltd said in a statement.

"Their extraordinary expertise, diverse insights, and proven leadership will undoubtedly enrich our governance and bringing heft to our strategic decisions, fostering our continued growth," Hikal Founder and Executive Chairman Jai Hiremath stated. PTI MSS ANU ANU