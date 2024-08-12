Hill Fort Capital Partners sells 20 lakh Saregama India shares for Rs 98 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Mauritius-based Hill Fort Capital Partners on Monday sold more than 20 lakh shares of RP-Sanjiv Goenka's firm Saregama India for Rs 98 crore via open market transaction while Amansa Holdings increased its stake in the media and entertainment company.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Hill Fort Capital Partners through its affiliate, Hill Fort India Fund LP offloaded 20.38 lakh shares or 1.06 per cent stake in Saregama India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 480.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 97.88 crore.

Hill Fort Capital Partners owned a 1.27 per cent stake in Saregama India at the June quarter ending, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, Amansa Holdings acquired 15.15 lakh shares or 0.8 per cent stake in Saregama India, increasing its stakeholding to 3.43 per cent from 2.63 per cent in the entertainment company.

The shares were bought at a price of Rs 480 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 72.73 crore.

Details of other buyers of Saregama India shares could not be identified.

Shares of Saregama India rose 1.97 per cent to close at Rs 489.50 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG HG MR