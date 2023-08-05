Hilshaw Group makes foray into aviation space with aircraft leasing JV

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Multi-family office and investment advisory firm Hilshaw Group on Saturday announced its foray into the aviation space with a strategic aircraft leasing joint venture Aeolus.

The JV will be focused on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft, a mix of both narrow-body and wide-body planes to be available to the global leasing market, the company said in a statement.

As part of the collaboration, airline advisory, aircraft brokerage and trading firm Aeolus will render its expertise and experience in fleet management while the Hilshaw Group's mandate is to design and manage the finance and capital structure for acquiring the fleet, it said.

The collaboration aims to capitalize on the increasing demand for aircraft leasing services and the growing opportunities in the global aviation market, it said.

"Hilshaw Group has always employed diversification as part of its growth strategy. This expansion aims to add agility to the region's and, thereafter, the global aviation industry,” said Lal Bhatia, Chairman of Hilshaw Group.

Hilshaw group primarily invests in low-supply, finite, time-specific opportunities and had previously allocated USD 175-million towards UAE Real Estate, specifically for facilitating the Remote Work Visa program, as per the statement.

Besides, it is also involved in the financial facilitation of sustainable projects across Europe and Africa.

Aeolus serves and advises both ultra-high networth individuals and airlines in the UAE and other international markets for their requirements.

Under the terms of the JV agreement, both companies will pool their expert portfolios to establish a diverse and comprehensive fleet of commercial aircraft, ranging from narrow-body to wide-body and regional jets, the statement said.

This synergistic partnership will enable the new entity to offer a wide range of options to airlines, catering to their specific operational requirements, it added.

"Together, we aim to set new standards in the aircraft leasing industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions and ensuring the highest level of satisfaction for our clients," said Shabab Attarzadeh, CEO at Aeolus.

This partnership represents a compelling opportunity to leverage the strengths of both companies, enabling them to better serve and drive growth in the aviation sector," said Naveed Pirzada, CEO at Hilshaw Group. PTI IAS MR