Hilton inks 195-key Hilton Chennai Egmore in partnership with MKR Estate Developers

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of 195-key Hilton Chennai Egmore in partnership with MKR Estate Developers, part of the MGM Healthcare Group.

The hotel is expected to open in January 2029. It will be part of a larger mixed-use development that also includes a commercial office complex, Hilton said in a statement.

"The signing of Hilton Chennai Egmore is a significant step in strengthening our South India portfolio. Chennai is an anchor market for both business and leisure travellers, and this new property allows us to serve the city's growing demand for elevated hospitality experiences at corporate and social events," Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and country head, Hilton, South Asia, said.

*** Radisson Hotel Group opens hotels in UP's Lucknow, Prayagraj * Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced the opening of 80-key Park Inn by Radisson Lucknow Vikas Nagar and 108-key Radisson Hotel Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"The opening of two hotels in Lucknow and Prayagraj marks a significant step in our expansion journey across North India.

"As we continue to strengthen our footprint in high-potential state capitals and tier II cities, our focus remains on creating meaningful value for guests and partners while contributing to the region's economic and tourism growth," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said in a statement. PTI SM SHW