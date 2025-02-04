Hilton inks 229-key DoubleTree by Hilton in Bhopal

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Global hospitality company Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of its first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with Sage Group.

"We are confident that the 229-key DoubleTree by Hilton Bhopal will not only elevate the city's hospitality landscape but also create significant value for travellers and the local economy," Hilton senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said in a statement.

DoubleTree by Hilton in Bhopal is expected to open in 2027, joining the company's portfolio of 56 trading and pipeline hotels in South Asia and recent openings in Gurugram and Kathmandu, Nepal. * * * * * Ginger opens 87-key property in Nagpur *Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 87-key Ginger Nagpur, City Centre, in Maharashtra.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Nagpur with the opening of Ginger's second hotel this year. Building on the success of the brand, this opening is reflective of the growing market opportunity in the mid-scale segment in India," IHCL Executive Vice President - Hotel Openings and New Businesses, Deepika Rao said in a statement.