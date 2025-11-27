Hilton opens 223-key Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Whitefield

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Hilton on Thursday announced the opening of 223-key Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Whitefield, marking its seventh hotel in the city.

The hotel has been developed in association with Minerva Executive Apartment, Hilton said in a statement.

"The opening of Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Whitefield reflects our deep commitment to this city, where we will extend Hilton's signature hospitality to the heart of the city's tech corridor," Hilton senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Zubin Saxena, said.

The property is Hilton's seventh hotel in the city, along with six properties in Bengaluru, including Conrad Bengaluru, Hilton & Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road and DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield.