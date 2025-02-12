Hilton partners with AWPO to hire ex-servicemen in South Asia

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Leading global hospitality company Hilton on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Army Welfare Placement Organisation to provide employment opportunities for veterans in South Asia.

Under the association, Hilton will support meaningful career opportunities for retired army personnel, ex-servicemen, and their families, recognising their invaluable service to the nation, Hilton said in a statement.

The Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), a non-profit initiative by the Indian Army, operates 17 regional offices and 49 placement centres across India.

"This association is a result of shared values and purpose. The hospitality industry thrives on camaraderie, teamwork, ownership and commitment and these values make our army personnel and their families a great addition to our growing workforce in South Asia," said Sabu Raghavan, Vice President, Human Resources, Hilton, South Asia. PTI SM DR