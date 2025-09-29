Hilton signs Hilton Jaipur Kukas hotel; expands presence in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Hospitality player Hilton on Monday announced the signing of Hilton Jaipur Kukas, growing its portfolio in Rajasthan, where it currently has six hotels.

The 122-room Hilton Jaipur Kukas is set to open in 2029 and will be developed in partnership with Masbu Resorts Pvt Ltd.

In Rajasthan, Hilton currently operates Hilton Jaipur and DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer, with four hotels under development -- Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, Conrad Jaipur, Signia by Hilton Jaipur, and a Hilton Hotels & Resorts Property in Udaipur.

Jaipur, the gateway to India's famed Golden Triangle and home to UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Amber Fort and Jantar Mantar, attracts millions of visitors annually and is emerging as a hub for cultural tourism, heritage experiences, and destination weddings.

"The signing of Hilton Jaipur Kukas strengthens our development momentum in India and underscores our focus on bringing the flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to high-demand leisure and wedding destinations.

"This signing demonstrates our commitment to expanding our full-service portfolio in markets where domestic travel and premium experiences are driving sustained growth," Clarence Tan, senior vice president - Development, Asia Pacific at Hilton, said.

With a portfolio of 71 operating and pipeline hotels across South Asia, Hilton aims to reach 300 operating hotels in the region in the next 10 years.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to double its brand presence in India to broaden its customer offerings, tailored to the dynamic Indian market.