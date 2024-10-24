Hilton to debut first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Udaipur

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Hilton on Thursday announced the signing of its 118-key flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

"The signing of our first Hilton in Udaipur marks a significant growth milestone for us as it ties in with our strategic expansion plan of being present in India's most prized tourism destinations.

"This presents an exceptional opportunity for us to cater to the rising accommodation demands of the city. We found a wonderful partner in Elysian Hotels and together we will deliver exceptional hospitality experiences," Hilton, South Asia senior vice president and regional head Zubin Saxena said.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts in Udaipur slated to open in early 2026, Hilton currently operates two hotels in Rajasthan, namely Hilton Jaipur and DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer.

*** IHCL inks 150-key greenfield resort in Ayodhya under Gateway brand * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a greenfield 150-key resort in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, under the Gateway brand.

"Ayodhya, with its rapid infrastructure development, is emerging as a prominent destination on the spiritual circuit.

"This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to expanding our footprint in emerging markets across India. We are delighted to join forces once again with Naresh Ladhani and the LD Ladhani Group to bring a world-class hotel experience to this vibrant city," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 29 hotels, including 16 under development in Uttar Pradesh. PTI SM SHW SHW