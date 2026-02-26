Hilton to introduce Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to Goa

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Hospitality major Hilton on Thursday announced the signing of Waldorf Astoria Goa, marking the debut of one of the world's iconic luxury brands on India's storied western shoreline.

Scheduled to open in 2030, the 148-room Waldorf Astoria Goa is being developed by West Coast Hotels Pvt. Ltd -- a joint venture between VS Dempo Group and Triton Hotels & Resorts Private Ltd.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "This partnership with West Coast Hotels Pvt. Ltd. expands the choice of experience-led stays in India and strengthens our leadership across Asia Pacific as we set our sights on 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the coming years." ************ Radisson Hotel Group signs 175-key Radisson Collection Hotel in Mysore Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the signing of the 175-key Radisson Collection Hotel in Mysore, Karnataka, with a strategic vision to expand its presence across culturally significant and high-potential destinations in South Asia. Radisson Collection represents the Group's curated luxury portfolio brand, including the operational Radisson Collection, Hotel and Spa, Riverfront Srinagar; and a pipeline that includes Radisson Collection Resort & Spa, Jaipur; and Radisson Collection Hotel, Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"This development strengthens our South India portfolio and supports our broader strategy of deploying Radisson Collection in destinations that demonstrate long-term demand depth, strong rate potential, and relevance across leisure, MICE, and social segments," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

**************** ixigo launches AI-powered Hotel Extranet Platform HELLO Travel booking firm ixigo on Thursday announced the launch of HELLO (Hotel Extranet for Listing, Loading and Operations), an AI-powered platform designed to simplify hotel listings, content management and day-to-day operations for accommodation partners.

The dedicated portal offers a unified interface that enables hotels to manage inventory, rates and promotions.

Several hotel brands and chains have already been onboarded on HELLO, including Club Mahindra, Zone by The Park Hotels, Suba Hotels, Clarks Hotels, Treebo Hotels, Udman Hotels, Mastiff Hotels, and Lords Hotels & Resorts, ixigo stated.

Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO & Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, said, "Hotels is a strategic focus area for us, and we are steadily investing in building stronger supply and AI-enabled tools for our partners". PTI RSN DR DR