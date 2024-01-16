Himachal 'Best Performer' state in start-up ranking 2022

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has been recognised as the 'Best Performer' state under the 'State's Start-up Ranking 2022' in B category (having population less than one crore), a statement said on Tuesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) awarded the certificate of appreciation to the officials of the state industry department during an event "State's Start-up Ranking 2022" organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh is evaluated on seven reform areas and 27 action points that have a significant contribution towards propelling the start-up ecosystem. The State was recognized as a Capacity Building Pioneer, Funding leader, Sustainability Promoter, an Incubation Hub, Mentorship Champion, an Innovative Leader and an Institutional Champion, the statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while lauding the efforts of the industry department said that the state aspires to become a leader in building the start-up ecosystem not only in the country but also across the globe.

He said that the state was committed to enhancing the tempo of industrialization as well as improving the start-up ecosystem through various initiatives for generating employment opportunities.

The state government would be coming out with the new start-up policy having special provisions for rural-based start-ups and women-led start-ups, he said and added that the state government will be onboarding the new incubation centres at Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. PTI BPL MR MR