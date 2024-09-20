Himachal Cabinet approves handing over of 780 MW hydro power project to HPPCL

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to hand over the 780 MW Jangi Thopan Powari Hydro Power Project to HP Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL).

In November 2023, the state Cabinet cancelled the allotment of the hydropower project located on the banks of Satluj River in Himachal's Kinnaur district to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) as the company failed to achieve progress in implementation of the project in stipulated time.

The project was given to SJVNL in 2018 during the tenure of the previous BJP government in November 2018. A memorandum of understanding was signed between SJVNL and the state government in September 2019 and investment approval for pre-construction activities of Rs 93.24 crore was given by the Centre in May 2021.

The state Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here, also decided to allot 1,630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects in favour of HPPCL, according to a statement.

It approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub Committee, headed by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as members for providing recommendations for the strengthening of Rogi Kalyan Samitis.

The Cabinet also gave its green signal for the elevation of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan as the apex institution for school and teacher training at the state level, aiming to enhance academic research and improve the quality of education.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to strengthen 12 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to provide professional development for teachers.

During the meeting, it was also decided to extend benefits of the 'Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna' under which educational loan of up to Rs 20 lakh is provided at one per cent to meritorious students aspiring to pursue professional and vocational courses at overseas educational institutions.

The Cabinet gave its nod to set up 50-bedded Critical Care Blocks at Civil Hospital Dehra in Kangra district and Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district. It has also been decided to establish offices of Superintending Engineer of HPSEBL and Block Medical Officer in Dehra, the statement added.

It also decided to fill up 100 vacant posts of Assistant Forest Guards, 33 posts of various categories in the Department of Printing and Stationary, 10 posts of different categories in Advocate General Office besides creating and filling six posts of Medical Officer (Dental).

It agreed to open a new police station at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district along with creation and filling up of 18 posts of different categories to make it functional.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, one post of Dispenser in District Jail Mandi, one post of Assistant Director (Biology and Serology) and three posts of Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry and Toxicology) in the Home Department.