Himachal Cabinet cancels 172 stalled hydro projects

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday allowed cancellation of 172 small hydro projects of below 5 MW capacity under Himachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (HIMURJA), where construction work had been stalled for an extended period.

The state government will re-advertise these projects, as per the decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Also, it was decided to apply a uniform free power royalty of 12 per cent along with an additional one per cent for the Local Area Development Fund for all hydro projects up to 5 MW that will be allotted in the future.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to cancel 22 hydroelectric projects above 5 MW, where implementation agreements have not been signed, previously allotted by the Directorate of Energy, a statement issued here said.

A committee will be formed to negotiate with 14 project developers for an out-of-court settlement for the refund of the principal amount of upfront premium, without interest.

The state cabinet has also given its approval for amendments to the existing Compassionate Employment Policy.

As per the revised policy, the annual income eligibility criterion per family has been enhanced from Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 lakh.

Besides, under compassionate appointments, priority will now be given to widows and parentless applicants below 45 years of age, as well as to the dependents of government officials who died while performing their duties.

Additionally, in cases where vacancies under the existing five per cent quota for such appointments are unavailable, the Cabinet has permitted a one-time relaxation of this quota to ensure eligible applicants are accommodated.

In another decision, the Cabinet has allowed engaging women workers in shops and commercial establishments to work in night shifts from 7 pm to 7 am to ensure gender equality. It was also decided to grant maternity benefits to every woman employee working in such establishments as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Cabinet has decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on the development of 300 acre Medical Device Park at Nalagarh. The Sub Committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.

Nod was also given to amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

As per the revised provisions, contractors or agencies engaged in road cutting will now be permitted to use the generated material, during the de-siltation and maintenance of reservoir projects, for captive purposes.

To facilitate the expansion of Kangra Airport, the Cabinet has granted a one-year extension, up to August 16, 2026, under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for land acquisition proceedings, the statement added. PTI BPL HVA