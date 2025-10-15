Himachal CM announces 3 pc dearness allowance with October salaries, pensions

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the release of 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners to be credited with October salaries and pensions, payable in November.

The arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees in October, and separate orders will be issued for payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025, he added.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees (HPSEB) Union in Shimla, a statement issued here said.

The Chief Minister said that after discussions with the union leaders, the government would consider providing One Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees. He emphasised the need for reforms in the Electricity Board and highlighted that the support of the employees was essential for its success.

The government has released Rs 2,200 crore to ensure financial benefits for employees of the HPSEBL..

From 2023 to September 2025, the pensioners have received Rs 662.81 crore as gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment and pension arrears with an additional Rs 70 crore to be paid by the end of this year. Medical reimbursements have been centralised and are now disbursed weekly without any pending dues, he added.

The Chief Minister directed the board to introduce a compensation policy for outsourced employees in case of accidents and ordered the immediate clearance of pending promotions.

He also noted that despite the state government providing OPS to employees, pressure from BJP leaders led the central government to halt additional borrowing. Time and again, the Union government is pressured to withdraw OPS. He acknowledged upcoming economic challenges in the next three to four months but expressed confidence in a swift recovery.

Accusing the previous BJP government of squandering public funds, the Chief Minister said that the current state government inherited a debt of 75,000 crore rupees and employee liabilities of 10,000 crore rupees. He said, "If employees are not receiving their benefits today, it is not due to the present government," adding that no one cared for making Himachal a self-reliant State.

The Chief Minister also released the union's souvenir during the event. PTI BPL MR