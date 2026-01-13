Himachal CM assures to raise concerns of local apple orchardists with Union government

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said he will take up the issue of reduction in import duty on New Zealand apples with the central government to protect the interests of local growers.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of progressive orchardists of the State, he said that their concern over the reduction of import duty on apples imported from New Zealand, which has adversely affected the interests of local orchardists, would be raised with the central government to find a way out to address their concerns.

"I will meet the union finance and the commerce ministers and urge them to take necessary measures to protect the interests of the orchardists of the state," he said, adding that apple production was a major pillar of the state's economy and its protection and promotion was a top priority of the state government.

The trade agreements being pursued by the BJP-led Modi government at the centre with New Zealand, the United States, and other countries involve reducing tariffs on agricultural products, which will cause significant losses to the country's farmers, said Co-Convenor, Sanyukt Kisan Manch Sanjay Chauhan in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that reducing tariffs on apples will lead to cheaper foreign apples flooding the market, posing a serious threat to the livelihoods of approximately 1.5 million families in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Recently, the Modi government finalized negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, reducing the tariff on apples from 50 per cent to 25 per cent, and setting tariffs on pears at 16.5 per cent and kiwis at 'zero', he said.

The growers' organizations made it clear to the Chief Minister that if the Modi government at the centre does not exclude apples and other agricultural products from the trade agreements, then he, along with the CM of the Jammu and Kashmir government and farmers, should plan a joint march to Delhi.

The farmers and horticulturists of Himachal Pradesh will also march to Delhi under the leadership of the state government, they said. PTI BPL DRR DRR