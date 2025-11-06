Himachal CM directs HPPCL to expedite execution of power projects

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) officials to expedite the execution of ongoing hydro electric power projects and also issued instructions to ensure completion of 450 MW Shong Tong Power Project in Kinnaur district by December 2026.

Reviewing the functioning of HPPCL here, he said that more than 60 per cent of the project had already been completed and emphasised the need to accelerate the remaining work. He also directed that the transmission line be established in parallel to ensure timely evacuation of the power from this project.

Sukhu also discussed the progress of 130 MW Kashang-II and III, 48 MW Chanju-III, 40 MW Renuka Dam and 191 MW Thana Plaun hydro-electric power projects and instructed that the timelines for the completion be strictly adhered to, a statement issued here said.

He stressed setting up pump storage projects and asked the Corporation to initiate the work on the proposed 1630 MW Renukaji pump storage project and 270 MW Thana Plaun pump storage project at the earliest. He said that pump storage projects are useful in supplying electricity during peak hour demand and reducing the load on the grid.

Sukhu said that harnessing green energy remains a key priority for the State Government and HPPCL should expedite the work of ongoing solar power projects. He also instructed the Corporation to identify new land parcels for setting up new solar power projects across the State.

The Chief Minister also reviewed 1 MW green hydrogen plant coming up at Nalagarh in Solan district and directed to complete the project by the end of June 2026.

He directed the Corporation to adopt professionalism in its functioning and said that the present State Government has set the target of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy state of the country by the next year. PTI BPL MR